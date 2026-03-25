Middletown Township bus patrol program issues 1,150 tickets for passing stopped school buses

The Brief Middletown Township police say as of March 24, about 1,150 drivers have been ticketed for passing stopped school buses since September. The bus patrol program uses cameras to catch violations, and police say the number of daily tickets is dropping. Police warn that more serious offenders could face state charges with points on their license.



Middletown Township police are calling out drivers for ignoring school bus stop signs, saying their new bus patrol program is catching violators and helping improve safety for students.

Police share video of drivers ignoring bus stop signs

What we know:

Police say the bus patrol program launched at the start of the school year and has led to nearly 1,200 violations issued since September.

Cameras on buses capture video of drivers who pass while stop signs are out, and the footage is reviewed by officers.

Officer Melissa Robison, community relations officer for Middletown Township Police Department, said, "To pass by a school bus with 12 or more flashing lights is just really dangerous. It’s reckless and it’s just plain stupid."

Some drivers have even been seen driving onto lawns to get around stopped cars or forcing students to wait before crossing the road, according to police.

"If you are blowing by school buses you really shouldn’t be driving anymore to be honest with you. It’s pretty ridiculous," said parent Nick Fetsick.

Why you should care:

The program is designed to protect children as they get on and off school buses. Police say the goal is not to write tickets but to stop dangerous driving and keep kids safe.

"It’s about safety number one and secondly deterrence right that’s really what we’re hoping to achieve through this program is effective deterrence we would like to see zero violations ultimately," said Chief Joseph Bartorilla, Middletown Township Police Department.

Ticket numbers are dropping as program continues

By the numbers:

Officer Robison said that from September to December, police saw an average of 10 to 12 tickets per day.

That number dropped to about eight per day in January and February, and now stands at seven per day.

Each ticket carries a $300 fine and includes a QR code linking to video of the violation.

The tickets do not add points to a driver’s license, but police say more serious offenders could face state charges with points and a required court appearance.

The backstory:

The bus patrol program began in September as a way to crack down on drivers ignoring school bus stop signs.

Police say the program is working, with fewer tickets being issued as more drivers follow the rules.

Police remind drivers to stop for school buses when yellow lights turn on and the stop sign extends, including for traffic in the opposite direction unless a concrete barrier divides the road.

Some residents say the program makes them feel safer. "It does make me feel better. It makes my grand kids safer," said Joanne Kane of Levittown.