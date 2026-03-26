Philadelphia schools face $300M budget gap; superintendent proposes cuts, rideshare tax

The Brief Philadelphia School District faces a $300 million budget gap, according to Superintendent Dr. Tony Watlington. The proposed five-year plan could mean staff changes and operating cost reductions. A proposed rideshare tax could help protect jobs and classroom funding if approved.



Superintendent Dr. Tony Watlington has outlined a five-year plan to address a $300 million budget deficit in the Philadelphia School District, warning that tough decisions may be necessary to secure the district’s future.

Superintendent proposes major cost reductions and staff changes

What we know:

Dr. Watlington told the Board of Education the deficit is not due to waste or mismanagement.

"It is not because of waste, not because somehow we're not managing the public's tax dollars wisely," said Watlington.

He explained that the budget shortfall is driven by salary increases needed to stay competitive, rising charter school payments, and higher healthcare costs.

"It's driven by one: salary increases, over time we have to be competitive with other districts in terms of paying staff, number 2: there will be rising charter school payments and number three: rising healthcare costs," said Watlington.

The plan includes a proposed $225 million reduction in operating costs and could affect both classrooms and staff assignments.

The superintendent’s proposal would reassign staff to different schools based on vacancies and attrition, with some building substitute positions potentially cut.

Rideshare tax could protect jobs and classrooms

Mayor Cherelle Parker has proposed a $1-per-ride tax on Uber and Lyft trips to generate new revenue for schools. "That would provide some additional revenue to the School District to the tune of 24 million dollars in school year 26/27, in additional 48 million dollars each subsequent year," said Watlington.

If the rideshare tax is approved with the mayor’s budget for the fiscal year starting July 1, it could save approximately 130 teacher positions, 55 student climate staff, and 55 other school-based jobs. The tax would also help protect classrooms from deeper cuts.

Board members urge advocacy for school funding

Board of Education members expressed concern about the ongoing need to make difficult choices.

"We want to do the very best we can for the students. They're why we're here. So I ask everyone to be an advocate for school funding," said Joan Stern, Philadelphia Board of Education.

Reginald Streater, president of the Philadelphia Board of Education, added, "It's disheartening to me that the board of education has to again have another presentation within 30 days to consider making the tough and hard decisions but for we get the resources we need."

The superintendent’s plan and the proposed rideshare tax are both aimed at minimizing the impact on students and staff while addressing the district’s financial challenges.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear if the rideshare tax will be approved or if additional funding sources will be identified to close the budget gap.