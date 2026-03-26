Pennsylvania Supreme Court strikes mandatory life without parole for felony murder

The Brief The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Thursday that mandatory life without parole sentences for all felony murder convictions are unconstitutional under the state constitution. The decision reverses Derek Lee’s life sentence and orders resentencing, but stays the mandate for 120 days to give lawmakers time to respond. The court found that such mandatory sentences, without assessing individual culpability, violate protections against cruel punishment in Pennsylvania.



The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has struck down the state’s law requiring mandatory life without parole for all felony murder convictions, ruling Thursday that the practice violates the Pennsylvania Constitution’s protection against cruel punishment, according to the court’s opinion.

Mandatory life sentences for felony murder challenged

What we know:

The court’s decision came in the case of Derek Lee, who was convicted of second-degree murder (felony murder) after a 2014 robbery in Pittsburgh where another man shot and killed Leonard Butler.

Lee was not the shooter and was found not guilty of first-degree murder, but was sentenced to life without parole under state law, the opinion said.

The justices found that Pennsylvania’s sentencing scheme for felony murder—where anyone involved in certain felonies resulting in death automatically receives life without parole—does not allow courts to consider a person’s actual role or intent.

The court wrote, "a mandatory life without parole sentence for all felony murder convictions, absent an assessment of culpability, is inconsistent with the protections bestowed upon our citizens under the ‘cruel punishments’ clause of our Commonwealth’s organic charter," said Chief Justice Debra Todd.

The ruling reverses Lee’s sentence and orders a new sentencing hearing where a judge must consider his individual culpability. The court also stayed its mandate for 120 days to give the General Assembly time to consider changes to the law.

Why you should care:

Pennsylvania is one of only a handful of states that required mandatory life without parole for all felony murder convictions, regardless of whether the defendant killed or intended to kill.

The court noted that this made the state an "arguable outlier compared to most other states." The decision could impact many people serving life sentences for felony murder in Pennsylvania.

The court’s opinion traces the history of the felony murder rule and Pennsylvania’s sentencing laws, noting that the state’s approach was rooted in 18th-century reforms but had become unusually harsh compared to national and international standards.

The justices cited research and policy arguments from advocates, former corrections officials, and even Gov. Josh Shapiro, who argued that mandatory life sentences for all felony murder cases are excessive and do not promote rehabilitation or public safety.

The court emphasized that its ruling does not abolish the felony murder rule itself or prevent life without parole sentences in all cases.

Instead, it requires courts to consider the defendant’s role, intent, and circumstances before imposing the harshest punishment.

Local perspective:

The case originated in Allegheny County and drew attention from legal experts, advocates, and public officials statewide.

Sixteen amicus briefs were filed in support of Lee, including from the Pennsylvania Prison Society, ACLU, and family members of murder victims who argued for a more individualized approach to sentencing.

What the Supreme Court’s ruling means for Philadelphia cases

What they're saying:

District Attorney Larry Krasner addressed the public Thursday after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruling.

Krasner said more than 500 people in Philadelphia are currently serving life without parole for second-degree murder, based on a law now found unconstitutional.

The court’s decision means these sentences are now in question, and the legislature has 120 days to create a new sentencing scheme before the ruling takes effect.

Krasner explained, "Pennsylvania Supreme Court has ruled today that that law is unconstitutional, which throws into question whether any of those 500 plus people are going to be actually facing a sentence of life without parole, which has been their expectation in some cases for decades."

The Supreme Court’s decision is lengthy, with five separate opinions and leaves several issues unresolved, including whether the ruling will apply retroactively to those already sentenced.

Krasner emphasized the impact on families and survivors, noting, "There are undoubtedly a lot of survivors, co-survivors. Sat through a trial a long time ago. With the clear understanding that the outcome of the case was a sentence of life without parole and that understanding is no longer."

The District Attorney’s Office supported the Supreme Court’s decision, arguing that mandatory life sentences do not allow for individual justice.

Krasner said, "The fundamental point is that justice should be individual, not mechanical, not robotic. This is another important opinion that goes against the simplistic, unjust view of mandatory sentencing."

Peter Andrews, Supervisor of the Federal Litigation Unit, said the ruling "affirms a really important principle, which is that the Pennsylvania Constitution is in many ways more protective of individual rights than the federal Constitution."

Andrews explained that judges will now have discretion to set minimum sentences for second-degree murder, allowing parole eligibility at some point.

This change could lead to resentencing proceedings similar to those for juvenile lifers in Philadelphia.

Krasner noted the office’s experience with resentencing juvenile lifers, saying, "The prospect of facing over 500 potential resentencings, I mean, it’s very doable, but it does require the dedication of a lot of time and a lot of resources to make sure that we do justice in these cases and that we give individual justice, which is a fundamental point of this opinion by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court."

What's next:

The court ordered Lee’s case back to the trial court for resentencing, where a judge must now consider his individual culpability and may impose a sentence less than life without parole.

The ruling is stayed for 120 days to allow lawmakers to respond, and the decision could prompt legislative changes or additional appeals in other cases.

How the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office plans to respond

Krasner said his office will begin reaching out to victims’ families to inform them of the changes and offer support.

"I intend to direct, now that we have an opinion, we’ve all been waiting for this for quite some time, but I intend to direct our victim witness services staff to start reaching out in the most logical order to inform people," Krasner said.

He acknowledged the challenge of contacting families from cases that may be decades old but said, "That effort starts now. And we will vigorously pursue it. I’m not going to wait for 120 days. We’re going to get started."

What we don't know:

The court did not address whether its decision will apply retroactively to others already serving life without parole for felony murder, leaving that question for future cases.