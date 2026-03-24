2 killed, 2 critical after shooting in Wilmington: police

An investigation is underway after a deadly quadruple shooting occurred in Wilmington Tuesday afternoon.

What we know:

Just before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wilmington police say a shooting happened in the area of West 7th and North Adams Streets.

Upon arrival, police found a 19-year-old male and 21-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition, and later succumbed to their injuries.

At the scene, police also located a woman and a man both suffering from gunshot wounds. They were transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Over 15 police markers were placed at the scene of the incident.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area and expect delays.

What we don't know:

Details of a possible suspect or the identities of the victims have not yet been released.

This is an ongoing investigation.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Brendan Shea at (302) 576-3649.



You can also provide information to Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Tip-3333 or Delawarecrimestoppers.com



The Wilmington Police Department Victim Service Unit is available to provide support, information and referrals to those who are victims of crime, and can be reached at (302) 576-3622.

Additionally, the WPD Youth Response Unit is available to provide free counseling and services to children and their families who have been exposed to potentially traumatizing events and can be reached at (302) 576-3183