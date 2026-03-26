Phillies' Alec Bohm sues parents, alleges misuse of millions in managed accounts

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The Brief Philadelphia Phillies player Alec Bohm is suing his parents, accusing them of misusing his money. Bohm claims his parents took millions from accounts they managed for him and used it for personal expenses. His parents deny wrongdoing and say they have always acted in his best interests.



Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm has filed a lawsuit against his parents, alleging they took control of his finances and used his money for their own benefit.

Bohm sues parents over control of financial accounts

What we know:

Bohm filed the lawsuit Wednesday in a Philadelphia court, accusing his parents of moving millions of dollars from his personal accounts into accounts they managed, according to the Associated Press.

The accounts were set up as limited liability companies, and Bohm claims his parents refused to give him access or information about them.

Bohm’s lawsuit also alleges that his parents used money from The Alec Bohm Foundation to pay their own expenses. He is seeking at least $3 million in damages, control of the accounts and a full accounting of all transfers.

The accounts were created for various purposes, including investing in securities and buying real estate. Bohm says his parents told him they assigned themselves a 10% stake for administrative reasons, but that he was the true owner of the assets.

Both sides respond to the allegations

The other side:

Bohm’s parents, Daniel and Lisa Bohm, deny any wrongdoing.

Through their lawyer, Robert Eckard, they said, "Mr. and Mrs. Bohm love their son very much and have always acted in his best interests, both personally and professionally, and still do so to this day."

Eckard also said Bohm has had full access to the accounts and that his parents are paying his expenses on their personal credit cards. They plan to "aggressively defend themselves" against the lawsuit.

After the Phillies’ season opener Thursday, Bohm declined to comment on the lawsuit, telling reporters, "I’m not going to address any personal matters right now."

Bohm, 29, has a $10.2 million contract with the Phillies for the 2026 season.

The lawsuit states his parents live in a recreational vehicle and travel the country.

What we don't know:

It is not clear how much money remains in the disputed accounts or when the case will be resolved in court.

Details about the specific transactions and the outcome of any investigation into the foundation’s funds have not been released.