Police: 2 puppies stolen from kennel in Quakertown

Police are searching for two Cavalier King Charles Spaniel puppies that were stolen from a kennel in Quakertown.

The theft occurred at the Willow Spring Kennel, which is located on the 400 block of East Cherry Road during the overnight hours of Feb. 7.

According to investigators, the two 7-week-old puppies, both valued at $3,000, are in need of their first set of veterinary treatments.

If you have any information, please contact Sgt. Mike Kisthardt, RTPD at 215-536-9500,

