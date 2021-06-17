Police: 2 teens wounded in Southwest Philadelphia shooting

Police say they are investigating after two teens were shot in Southwest Philadelphia.

It happened on the 5200 block of Pentridge Street around 9 p.m. Thursday.

According to police, a 19-year-old man was shot multiple times in the chest. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. An 18-year-old woman was shot four times. She is currently listed in stable condition.

"We know that these two victims, age 18 and 19, live in the same house on the block, not too far from the ballistic evidence and where the blood is. So it appears they were shot just feet away from where they live," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter