Police: 2 young siblings who died were found hanging

State police say an 8-year-old boy and his 4-year-old sister who died last month had been found hanging in the basement of their Pennsylvania home.

Police said in a search warrant application that the mother of Conner and Brinley Snyder reported finding her children Sept. 23 in the basement of their Berks County home. Police say the siblings were hanging on either end of a plastic-coated chain that had been thrown over a support beam. Nearby were two chairs that had been knocked over.

Medical personnel revived the children, but they died three days later. An autopsy last week was inconclusive. The coroner has said forensic testing is needed before he can rule on the cause and manner of death.

Police are continuing to investigate. No arrests have been made.

