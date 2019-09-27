Officials probing deaths of boy, girl found in Berks County home

article

Authorities are investigating the deaths of two children who were found unconscious in a Berks County home on Monday.

The sister and brother, 4-year-old Brinley Snyder and 8-year-old Conner Snyder, were pronounced dead Thursday at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest.

Pennsylvania state police said the children died from injuries sustained Monday. They didn't give details Friday on the nature of their injuries or whether anyone will be charged in their deaths.

Autopsy results are pending.

Officials said there is no concern for public safety. The Berks County District Attorney's Office and Pennsylvania State Police are investigating.