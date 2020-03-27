Police: 29-year-old man hospitalized after shooting in South Philadelphia

article

Authorities are investigating a shooting Friday afternoon in South Philadelphia that left one man hospitalized.

Police say the incident happened on the 1800 block of South 30th Street around noontime.

Officers discovered a 29-year-old man with shot four times in the left arm, right leg and stomach.

Police reportedly rushed the victim to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was placed in stable condition.

Police say no arrests have been made at this time.

