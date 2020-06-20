Police: 3 arrested after robbing retail store in Center City

article

Authorities have arrested two men and a woman who they say were part of a group who broke into a Center City retail store on Saturday night.

Officers responded to the Champion Store on the 1400 block of Walnut Street just after 3 a.m. for reports of a burglary in progress. Police say six to seven people were seen entering the rear of the building.

Police reportedly saw two men leave the store with merchandise. After trailing the suspects down Samson Street, police place the 35-year-old and 27-year-old under arrest.

Police also arrested a 25-year-old woman inside the store who was allegedly seen behind the store counter going through drawers. The woman reportedly had a handful of breath mints and told police it was all she was taking.

Police have not released information on additional suspects. This is an ongoing investigation.

