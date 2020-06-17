Police release footage of group looting electronics store in Olney, gun among items taken

Authorities are searching for several people who they say broke into an electronics store after large protests against police brutality spiraled into violence and looting.

Surveillance video released by police on Wednesday shows the group ransack the Global Electronics Store located on the 5500 block of North 5th Street on May 31st.

Police say both men and women entered the store around 2 a.m and stole around $90,000 worth of merchandise, such as televisions, radios, cell phones, and speakers. A Ruqer 9MM SR Series Luqer was also reported stolen.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the individuals seen in the surveillance footage should contact police at 215-686-8477 or text a tip to 773-847.

RELATED

___

Advertisement

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP