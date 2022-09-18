Expand / Collapse search

Police: 3-car crash on Roosevelt Boulevard sends 3 to hospital, forces hours-long closure

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Updated 9:36AM
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia

3 injured after 3-car crash on Roosevelt Boulevard

Three cars collided on Roosevelt Boulevard, sending three people to the hospital.

PHILADELPHIA - Three people were rushed to the hospital after multiple cars collided in Northeast Philadelphia early Sunday morning.

Police say three cars crashed on Roosevelt Boulevard near Holmes Avenue around 3 a.m.

Three people were reportedly transported to a local hospital, however their conditions are not known at this time.

MORE HEADLINES:

Several lanes of the boulevard were closed for about two hours, but have since reopened.

It is still unclear what caused the crash.