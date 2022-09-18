Police: 3-car crash on Roosevelt Boulevard sends 3 to hospital, forces hours-long closure
PHILADELPHIA - Three people were rushed to the hospital after multiple cars collided in Northeast Philadelphia early Sunday morning.
Police say three cars crashed on Roosevelt Boulevard near Holmes Avenue around 3 a.m.
Three people were reportedly transported to a local hospital, however their conditions are not known at this time.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Officials: Bicyclist critically injured in NE Philadelphia hit-and-run dies from injuries
- Man stabbed confronting car thieves outside his home in Montgomery County, police say
- Police: Man arrested, charged after woman sexually assaulted walking home in Rittenhouse Square
Several lanes of the boulevard were closed for about two hours, but have since reopened.
It is still unclear what caused the crash.