Man stabbed confronting car thieves outside his home in Montgomery County, police say
MONTGOMERY COUNTY - A car theft took a violent turn when police say a victim confronted a group of men right outside his front door early Saturday morning.
Police responded to the 200 block of Grove Avenue in Cheltenham Township around 3 a.m. for reports of a stabbing.
They arrived to find a man suffering from several stab wounds. He was transported to a local hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery. He is said to be in critical but stable condition.
Witnesses reportedly told police that the victim confronted a group of masked men as they broke into his car in front of his house. After a struggle, police say one of the suspects stabbed the victim multiple times.
All the suspects fled the scene in a dark-colored sedan, according to police.
The victim was able to unmask one suspect, who is described as being 5 feet 7-10 inches, 170-180 pounds with dark curly hair and glasses.
Police are asking anyone with surveillance cameras in the area to check for someone fitting that description.