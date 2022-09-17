Man stabbed confronting car thieves outside his home in Montgomery County, police say

A car theft took a violent turn when police say a victim confronted a group of men right outside his front door early Saturday morning.

Police responded to the 200 block of Grove Avenue in Cheltenham Township around 3 a.m. for reports of a stabbing.

They arrived to find a man suffering from several stab wounds. He was transported to a local hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery. He is said to be in critical but stable condition.

Witnesses reportedly told police that the victim confronted a group of masked men as they broke into his car in front of his house. After a struggle, police say one of the suspects stabbed the victim multiple times.

All the suspects fled the scene in a dark-colored sedan, according to police.

The victim was able to unmask one suspect, who is described as being 5 feet 7-10 inches, 170-180 pounds with dark curly hair and glasses.

Police are asking anyone with surveillance cameras in the area to check for someone fitting that description.