Woman sexually assaulted overnight in Rittenhouse Square, police say

article

Authorities are searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman early Friday morning in Philadelphia's Rittenhouse Square section.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the intersection of 18th and Walnut streets around 2 a.m.

Investigators say a woman was sexually assaulted by a Black man with short hair who was wearing a gray shirt and gray jeans.

He was reportedly last spotted fleeing down 18th Street, according to police.

No information was provided on if the sexual assault suspect was captured by nearby surveillance cameras.