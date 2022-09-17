Officials: Bicyclist critically injured in NE Philadelphia hit-and-run dies from injuries

article

A bicyclist is dead after he was struck by a vehicle and thrown from his bike in Northeast Philadelphia in August.

Officials say two people were riding their bikes August 22nd, near Bustleton and Cottman Avenues, around 1 a.m. when a vehicle reportedly hit one of the bikes, splitting it in half and throwing the bicyclist several feet.

The vehicle fled the scene, heading north on Bustleton Avenue.

The victim, identified as 42-year-old Jimmy Dougherty, suffered severe injuries from the crash and was rushed by medics to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital where he was placed in extremely critical condition.

He succumbed to his injuries and died early Saturday morning, September 17.

The vehicle was located the day of the accident on the 2400 block of Faunce Street. There is no information regarding who was driving the vehicle.

Philadelphia Police Accident Investigation Division is actively investigating the accident. Anyone with information regarding the crash is urged to contact police at 215-686-TIPS.