Police: 3-year-old suffers self-inflicted gunshot wound to head in Trenton

A 3-year-old boy was hospitalized after police say he suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head Tuesday morning in Trenton.

Emergency responders were called to a property on Phillips Avenue just before 11 a.m. and brought the child to Cooper Medical Center's Pediatric unit, police said.

Police did not say how the child got his hands on the weapon. A suspect has been identified for endangering the welfare of a child, according to police.

The child remains intubated at Cooper Medical Center, police said. No information has been shared on their child's condition.

Police on Tuesday were awaiting to execute a search warrant at the property where the shooting happened.