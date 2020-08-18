Police: 5 wounded in Strawberry Mansion shooting

Five people were shot in broad daylight in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion neighborhood, according to police.

It happened at 30th and Cumberland streets Tuesday around 4 p.m.

SKYFOX flew over the scene Tuesday afternoon.

Police say an 18-year-old man was shot twice in the head. He was taken to Temple University Hospital, where he is listed in critical condition. A 24-year-old man was shot once in the hand and once in the arm. He was taken to the hospital in unknown condition. A 15-year-old boy is in serious condition after being shot in the leg.

Two men, ages 20 and 21, were also shot. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

So far, no arrests have been made and a motive was not immediately known

Gun violence has plagued the city through recent months. Over the weekend, five people were killed and more than 30 were wounded in shootings in Philadelphia.

For resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, see here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

