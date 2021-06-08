Police: 61-year-old man stabbed three times in West Philadelphia

article

A man has been hospitalized after he was stabbed multiple times in the West Philadelphia section of the city.

Police say the incident happened at approximately 11:49 a.m. on the 1300 block of N. Hobart Street.

According to police, the 61-year-old man suffered two stab wounds to the chest and one to the wrist.

He was taken to Lankenau Hospital by private vehicle and placed in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made.

