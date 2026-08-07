Man federally charged in Northeast Philadelphia mosque arson

The Brief Vincent Lang, 60, was indicted for allegedly setting fire to a Philadelphia mosque on July 5. Authorities say the arson was motivated by the religious character of the property. Lang faces up to 40 years in prison if convicted.



A Philadelphia man was indicted on federal charges for allegedly setting fire to the Northeast Philadelphia Islamic Center in July, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

What we know:

The indictment alleges 60-year-old Vincent Lang damaged and attempted to destroy the mosque on the 1400 block of Tyson Avenue by fire in the early hours of July 5. Prosecutors say the act was carried out because of the building’s religious character.

Lang has been in federal custody since his July 16 arrest on a criminal complaint and warrant. He is charged with malicious damage by means of fire to a building used in interstate commerce and damage to religious real property.

Authorities say the case is being treated as both arson and a hate crime, with the additional civil rights charge reflecting the seriousness of the allegations.

If convicted, Lang faces a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison, with a mandatory minimum of five years’ imprisonment.

What they're saying:

Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division called the allegations an "appalling act."

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"We will not let anyone attack a place of faith," U.S. Attorney David Metcalf for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania said. "This case demonstrates our resolve to protect our core constitutional liberty of religion."