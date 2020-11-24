Police: 8-year-old girl shot in leg while getting off train in Kensington

article

Philadelphia police say an 8-year-old girl was shot in the leg while getting off the train in Kensington.

It happened at Kensington and Allegheny avenues around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

According to police, the girl was getting off the Market-Frankford Line with a relative when she was shot once in the leg.

She walked home and her mom took her to the hospital, where she is listed in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

