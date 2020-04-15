Police arrest man in connection to deadly SEPTA train shooting

article

Authorities say they have arrested a suspect in connection to a deadly shooting on a SEPTA train last month in Kensington.

21-year-old Tahmir Banks was reportedly detained Wednesday in Lansdowne, Pa. and charged with murder.

According to investigators, 41-year-old Nicholas Troxell was fatally shot in the head on SEPTA's Market-Frankford Line overnight on Mar. 30.

Troxell was reportedly shot sometime between the Erie and Tioga train stops. A SEPTA police officer found the victim at the Kensington and Allegheny stop.

Officials said the victim was with four or five men who exited the train before it pulled into the K&A station.

