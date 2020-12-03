Police arrest teens after attack on photographer

Two teenagers are under arrest tonight for assaulting a FOX 29 photographer and attempting to carjack a station vehicle.

Our photographer is doing well.

He managed to get video of the vehicle, which crashed very quickly after it was stolen. You can see it hit a tree on 18th Street right off Rittenhouse Square.

Philadelphia police swiftly took the two teenage boys into custody. We are expecting they will face charges.

Again, our FOX 29 photojournalist is doing okay.

