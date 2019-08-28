Police: Arsenal of weapons found inside Bustleton home

Police say an arsenal of weapons were found inside a Bustleton home.

The discovery was made on the 9700 block of Northeast Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

According to police, 50 guns, 10 hand grenades, a pipe bomb and liquid mercury was found inside the home of a suicidal man. The man was taken to the hospital by officers.

FOX 29's Chris O'Connell reports the man used to be a gun dealer.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.