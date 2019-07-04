Police: Bodies of man, woman pulled from Delaware River; child found in car nearby

article

Police are investigating after the bodies of a man and woman were pulled from the Delaware River near Penns Landing Thursday morning.

Officers first found a woman's body on the 700 block of South Christopher Columbus Boulevard shortly before 6 a.m.

A marine unit pulled the woman's body from the water. She was pronounced dead at 6:40 a.m, according to police.

Near the scene, police found a black Nissan SUV with a 5-year-old girl inside. Police say the girl claimed she was with her father, but police could not locate him. The girl was take to Children's Hospital of Pennsylvania.

Around 11:30 a.m., police pulled a man's body out of the river. Police identified the man as the husband of the deceased woman and the father of the girl.

This is an ongoing investigation.

