Police: Body of 35-year-old man pulled from Delaware River

The body of a man was pulled from the Delaware River Monday night, according to investigators.

Authorities were called to the 5500 block of Tacony Street around 6 p.m. Monday for reports of a "body floating in the river."

Firefighters pulled a 38-year-old Black man from the river, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators have not said how the man died, but preliminary information says there is "no signs for visible trauma."