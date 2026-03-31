Cobbs Creek deadly mass shooting: Victim's family urges community to help find the shooter

The Brief Two men, both 24, were killed in a shooting Monday night in Cobbs Creek, according to police. Three other men were hurt, including one who remains in critical condition. The families of the victims are urging the community to help police find the shooter.



The families of two men killed in a shooting Monday night in Cobbs Creek are pleading for answers, as police continue to search for the person responsible.

Family and police identify the victims and call for help

What we know:

Philadelphia police say a masked gunman opened fire from a white vehicle just after 8:30 p.m. Monday on South 60th and Delancey streets, killing 24-year-old Paul Cobb and 24-year-old Naasir Boyd.

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Cobb’s family told FOX 29 the two men had been friends since childhood.

What they're saying:

"Everybody loved him. He was a son, a brother and uncle and a cousin," said Tiffany Thurston, mother of Paul Cobb. Thurston said her son did not deserve to be killed and described the pain her family is experiencing. "Whoever did this doesn’t realize not only did they take his life our lives as well because my life will never ever be the same," said Thurston.

Police say three men were also hurt in the shooting.

A 36-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot in the stomach, and two other victims, ages 54 and 35, were shot in the leg and are expected to recover.

Cobb’s mother held a pre-K graduation photo of her son, affectionately called P-J by loved ones, as she spoke about the loss and the hole left in her family.

Community urged to come forward as investigation continues

Why you should care:

Surveillance cameras from both city and private properties line the block where the shooting happened.

Cobb’s family is urging anyone with information to help police make an arrest. "He also loved very very hard and if anyone anyone knows anything, please do us a favor and give up the information," said Michelle Hawkins, great cousin of Paul Cobb.

"Please because we lost somebody that was very very close to us and we’re never going to get that back ever," said Hawkins.

The Philadelphia Police Department’s homicide unit is asking the public to come forward with any information about the shooting.

Cobb’s mother said her focus now is on laying her son to rest.

"I know I have five other kids to live for but that big hole is always going to be in my heart," said Thurston. "No one is ever going to be able to replace my son," said Thurston.

What we don't know:

Police have not released information about any suspects or arrests in the case. It is not yet clear what led to the shooting or if there is a motive.