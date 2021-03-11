Police: Boy, 15, killed in shooting at West Philadelphia rec center

Police say a teen has died and two others were hurt in a shooting at a rec center in West Philadelphia.

It happened on the 5500 block of Christian Street outside the Christy Rec Center around 8 p.m. Thursday.

According to police, the 15-year-old boy was shot once in the back of neck. He was taken to CHOP where he died shortly after 8:15 p.m.

Two 15-year-old boys suffered graze wounds and were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

Mayor Jim Kenney released a statement following the violent Thursday in Philadelphia, reading in part:

"Once again our city has been rocked by senseless gun violence. Tonight, we tragically lost a 15-year-old who had their entire life ahead of them. I extend my deepest condolences to their family during this unimaginable time. The lives of at least two other teenage victims will also never be the same, as they now have to recover from gunshot wounds that ravaged their young bodies, and face the long-term impacts of experiencing this trauma."

He adds beginning next Wednesday at noon his administration will host regular public briefings to share the strategies underway to address this public health crisis and create safe, healthy communities.

The investigation is ongoing.

Editor's Note: An earlier version of this story said the shooting happened inside the rec center. It was later learned it happened outside.

