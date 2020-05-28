Police: Car stolen in Kingsessing with 1-year-old inside

Authorities say a car was stolen early Thursday morning in Kingsessing with a 1-year-old boy in the backseat.

According to police, the incident happened around 12:30 a.m. The child's mother left the engine running with the child inside while she ran back into the house to grab something she forgot.

Within minutes, police say an unknown car thief drove away with the woman's vehicle. A man noticed the woman frantically looking for the car and offered to help.

The man and woman eventually flagged down police and alerted them of the theft.

The car was later found three blocks away from the woman's house with the child inside.

Police are reminding residents to never leave a child inside a car unattended.

