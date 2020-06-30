Police: Center City Wawa arson suspect sought

Philadelphia Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying an arson suspect.

According to officials, on the night of May 31, just before 9:45 p.m., many people entered the Wawa on the 1100 block of Market Street and began looting the store.

Captured on video, while the store is being looted, one individual is seen setting fire to a rack of snacks. He can be seen setting fire to one bag and placing the ignited bag back on the rack.

As the flames grow, another looter running by pushes the entire rack away, shoving the rack out of frame of the surveillance camera.

The fire was extinguished by responding officers.

The young man is of a thin build, thought to be between 15-18 years old and wearing what could be a Villanova sweatshirt with lettering down the right sleeve.

If anyone recognizes the person lighting the fire to the rack, they are asked to contact Philadelphia Police by calling 215-686-TIPS or text an anonymous tip to PPD TIP or 773847. Tips can also be submitted by clicking here.

Additionally, anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact the Arson Task Force at 215-446-7875.

All tips are confidential.

