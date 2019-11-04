Police: Chester County woman fakes cancer, collects $10,000 in donations

A Chester County woman is accused of faking cancer and collecting donations through GoFundMe and Facebook donation pages.

Investigators say 32-year-old Jessica Smith, of Uwchlan Township, preyed on the sympathy of others claiming she was battling cancer. According to Uwchlan police, Smith didn’t have colorectal cancer and by claiming she did she raised $10,000 in donations. GoFundMe says all donations will be refunded in full.

Smith posted on Facebook about her struggle with pain saying, "Tomorrow I have a CAT scan. Well, I have like a series of CAT scans basically to check if anything in the colon has metastasized."

An acquaintance first reported smith in June. A month later, police say Smith's husband came to the Uwchlan Township police station alleging his wife was committing fraud. According to police, her husband told police that his wife does not have cancer of any form and that she is covered on his medical insurance through his employer.

Investigators say the husband provided a printout from his insurance carrier, which showed Smith's medical bills to that time had not met the $1,250 medical deductible and that she had only totaled $63 in pharmacy/prescription costs to date. He had no insurance records, statements, or documents indicating his wife is being treated for cancer, according to police.

Jeff Berg in his podcast “The Evolving Truth” sniffed out the alleged scam in a series of interviews with Smith.

"People started emailing us about her saying hey, I ordered this T-shirt from this cancer fundraiser and I never got it. What’s the deal," Berg told FOX 29.

Smith is facing theft by deception and receiving stolen property charges.

GoFundMe released the following statement:

In general, if someone fabricates a medical diagnosis or other circumstances in hopes of raising money, their fraudulent behavior will ultimately be reported and appropriate action will be taken. We have a community of over 50 million users – when a story is shared and the community sees something they think might not be right, they tell us, and our team investigates.

In this case, the campaign was reported to our team and we are working with local law enforcement to assist in the investigation. All donations will be refunded to the donors in full.

Fraud, whether it takes place online or offline, is against the law. If it takes place on GoFundMe, our donors are protected by GoFundMe and their donations are refunded. Our team works with law enforcement to report issues and assists them in investigations.

It (sic) important to remember that misuse is extremely rare on our platform. Campaigns with any misuse make up less than one tenth of one percent of all campaigns. With that said, there are unfortunate and rare instances where people create campaigns with the intention to take advantage of others’ generosity. In the small handful of cases where misuse occurs, GoFundMe takes action to resolve the issue.

When all’s said and done, we want to ensure GoFundMe donors’ intentions are honored and the recipient gets the funds raised on their behalf. If something isn’t right, we will ensure that donors are protected and we make sure that every dollar raised goes to the right place.

All donors should feel confident in making a donation on GoFundMe. GoFundMe is the safest place to give and users are fully protected. Additional information can be found here: www.gofundme.com/safety