Police cite 3 University of Delaware students accused of hosting large party

Three University of Delaware students accused of hosting a large party have been cited by police for violating a city order that restricts the size of private gatherings.

Newark police officers were called out to a large party on Annabelle Street around 1 a.m. Monday, where police say social distancing was no where to be found.

“Once they made contact with the residents at the house they were able to observe there were approximately 75 people in the backyard of the house and the three residents of the house were charged with Newark’s new social gathering ordinance," Lt. Andrew Rubin said.

Police said three hosts were the first to be cited under an ordinance the city recently enacted intended to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. It restricts private gatherings to 12 people indoors and 20 people outdoors.

Katie Woodacre lives just across the street with roommates. She says for her that type of partying on her street is a concern.

“I mean, 75 people to have in one half of a house like that is just ridiculous,” she said.

