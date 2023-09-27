Expand / Collapse search

Police crash on way to stop looting at Philadelphia stores; 2 officers hospitalized: authorities

By FOX 29 Staff
2 officers hospitalized after crash in North Philadelphia: police

A crash involving a police vehicle sent two police officers to the hospital early Wednesday morning.

PHILADELPHIA - Two officers ended up in the hospital on their way to help fellow police quell the chaos caused by looters around Philadelphia overnight.

The patrol vehicle crashed with a civilian car at Allegheny and Glenwood avenues around 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say the officers were responding looting in the city's North Philadelphia section.

Footage from the scene showed significant damage to both vehicles.

Two officers were taken to a local hospital for minor injuries, according to authorities. No word on injuries for the other driver.

Police have yet to release details of what led to the crash.