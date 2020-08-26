Police cruiser set on fire outside 3rd district station in South Philadelphia

Authorities are searching for a person who they say intentionally lit an unoccupied police cruiser on fire early Wednesday morning outside a South Philadelphia police station.

Investigators say the cruiser was set ablaze outside the 3rd district station on 11th Street and Wharton Street shortly before 3:30 a.m. The suspect was captured on surveillance footage fleeing the area on a bike.

This vehicle fire comes almost exactly one month after police reported several unoccupied police vehicles had been intentionally set on fire in locations across Philadelphia. Several impacted cars were parked outside police districts and set on fire underneath the front passenger's side wheel well.

FOX 29's Steve Keeley says the torched police vehicle discovered on Wednesday morning marks the 94th cruiser set on fire since the March 31st riots in response to the police custody death of George Floyd.

___

Advertisement

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP