Police: Decomposed, dismembered body found in basement believed to be missing 18-year-old woman

Police believe the dismembered and decomposed body found in a South Philadelphia basement is the remains of a woman who has been missing since October.

Authorities made the discovery while officers were serving an arrest warrant on the 2100 block of Porter Street.

Deputies from the Sheriffs officer were joined by Special Victims Unit Human Trafficking Task Force detectives who received a tip about a missing 18-year-old woman who may have been at the Porter Street residence.

While searching the home, investigators found a partially dismembered and decomposed body in a tub in the basement.

Authorities believe it is the remains of a missing woman who was reported missing on Sept. 27. However, they are still working to confirm her identity.

A manner and cause of death has yet to be determined but a medical examiner is working to determine it.

Advertisement

Five people in the home are being questioned and one suspect was detained on robbery charges.

"Oh my god, my thoughts and prayers are with her family," a neighbor said at the scene. "Eighteen years old? I can't understand it."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP