Police department accepts animal shelter donations in lieu of cash for parking tickets

An Indiana police department is receiving high praise for a unique partnership that aims to help homeless pets in need through parking ticket payments.

The Muncie Police Department recently teamed up with Muncie Animal Care & Services to allow residents to pay their parking tickets in the form of cat supplies.

“We're in dire need of supplies for the large volume of cats/kittens being cared for here at MACS, and they keep pouring in our doors,” the shelter wrote on Facebook.

The shelter currently cares for more than 350 cats and kittens at its facility.

“The Muncie ACS is overrun with cats and kittens,” the police department wrote on Twitter. “We want to help!”

The campaign, which ran through July 19, proved to be a success.

Photos shared by the unlikely duo showed piles of donations — cat and kitten food, litter, beds and blankets — lining up the shelter's supply room.

“This room was almost empty before we started!” the police department wrote. “Most of the folks that donated didn’t even have parking tickets.”

“We are incredibly grateful for the support we receive from the community, and this is such a wonderful opportunity to help your local shelter,” Muncie ACS wrote. “Thank you to the Muncie Police Department for putting this together!”

The police department reminded residents that the shelter can always use donations for animals in need.

Those interested in donating to Muncie ACS can bring or send supplies to its shelter at 901 W. Riggin Road, Muncie, Indiana 47303.