Police: 'Extremely unlikely' gunshot that killed girl, 4, was self-inflicted

A four-year-old girl is dead after she was shot in the stomach in northeast Philadelphia Monday night. Detectives are now saying that it is highly unlikely the gunshot was self-inflicted.

Officials say, police initially responded to a 911 call from Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital concerning a four-year-old child brought to the hospital suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Investigators determined the girl was shot inside a home on the 2900 block of Secane Drive shortly before midnight.

She was taken by family members to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead just after midnight.

"We don’t know what led up to this four-year-old girl being shot. We believe it took place inside the house, but we’re not sure if it happened on the first floor or the second floor, in a bedroom. We’re not certain," explained Philadelphia Police Inspector Scott Small, regarding the incident.

At the time of the shooting, police say four adults were in the home, including the girl's parents. All four were taken to the Homicide Unit Headquarters for questioning.

After preliminary investigations, detectives say they have determined that it is "extremely unlikely" that the child shot herself. They have also determined that the round that struck he was fired from inside the home.

Advertisement

A .357 revolver was recovered from the living room sofa and was loaded with five rounds and one spent casing.

Officials tell FOX 29 the Homicide Unit is participating in the investigation.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP