Police find abandoned crashed car peppered with bullet holes in South Philadelphia

article

Authorities are investigating after an abandoned car peppered with bullet holes was found crashed into a fence early Saturday morning in South Philadelphia.

Officers responded to the area of 18th Street and Passyunk Avenue shortly after midnight for reports of gunshots.

Police say the car was struck several times in the rear and driver's side by bullets, but there was no sign of blood inside or around the car.

Investigators were unable to locate the shooting victim following a check of nearby hospitals, according to police.

Anyone with information on this shooting is encouraged to contact detectives immediately.

Advertisement

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest