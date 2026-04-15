Suspects accused of threatening Dollar General cashier to reload gift cards: 'Don't play with me'

The Brief Police are searching for two suspects accused of forcing a Dollar General cashier to load $500 on two gift cards. One of the suspects is accused of threatening the cashier by saying, "I have a gun, don't play with me." Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact police.



Investigators are searching for two men accused of threatening a Dollar General employee to load $1,000 onto two gift cards.

Police say the men claimed to have guns and one of them told the cashier "don't play with me" during the encounter.

What we know:

Investigators shared video footage from the incident that unfolded last Saturday afternoon at the Dollar General on Oxford Avenue.

Police say the store cashier was working alone when two men forced him to make a reload transaction of $500 on two gift cards.

One of the suspects initially attempted to use a barcode on his phone to make the reload transaction, but when that didn't work, police say he leaned over the counter and told the cashier, "I have a gun, don't play with me."

One of the suspects is accused of threatening the cashier by saying, "I have a gun, don't play with me."

The suspects then forced the cashier to access the cash option on the register and manually process the transactions. The cashier complied with their demands, loading $500 each on two gift cards, totaling $1,000.

Investigators say the cashier said he tried to delay the process by telling the suspects the gift card transactions were unsuccessful while other customers began to enter the store and form a line.

The suspects left the store and fled in a white vehicle that had been parked in front of the store, according to police.

What you can do:

Investigators have asked anyone who recognizes the suspects to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.