Police find rattlesnake, radioactive uranium, whiskey in car during traffic stop

Oklahoma police say they found an open bottle of Kentucky Deluxe whiskey, a rattlesnake and a container of radioactive uranium powder, among other things, when they pulled over a pair of suspects in a stolen vehicle.

The traffic stop happened June 26 in Guthrie, about 30 miles north of Oklahoma City. Stephen Jennings and Rachel Rivera were pulled over by officers who conducted a search of the vehicle.

Guthrie police Sgt. Anthony Gibbs told Oklahoma City TV station KFOR that officers found a gun in the console and a terrarium in the backseat containing a “pet” Timber rattlesnake.

Police said they also found an open bottle of Kentucky Deluxe next to the gun and soon learned that the vehicle was stolen, and that Jennings was driving with a suspended license.

Gibbs says the driver, Jennings, was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, transporting an open container of liquor and driving with a suspended license, while Rivera was charged with possession of a firearm following a previous felony conviction.

KFOR reported that the possession of uranium did not result in charges and that Guthrie police are still trying to find out what the suspects were going to use it for or how they obtained it.

The suspects also were not charged for possession of the rattlesnake.

“It happens to be rattlesnake season at the time, so he can be in possession of this rattlesnake because he has a valid lifetime hunting and fishing license,” Sgt. Gibbs told KFOR.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.