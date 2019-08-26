Police: Former Macy's employee steals over $7K, hides in ceiling in King of Prussia
article
KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. - Police say a former Macy's employee is accused of stealing from the King of Prussia store and hiding in a ceiling for hours.
Upper Merion police say Nicholas Redmond, of Philadelphia, was arrested Sunday morning.
A store security officer called to report that someone was inside the store around 4:30 a.m. More than five hours later, officers say they found him hiding in the first-floor ceiling.
According to police, Redmond stole more than $7,000 in cash. Police say he admitted to two other thefts of cash during the month of August.