Police: Group of teens incite brawl after robbing Old City convenience store

Philadelphia police are searching for a group of young teens who allegedly stole items from an Old City convenience store and fought store employees and witnesses when confronted.

Authorities say the group entered the Olde City Food Market shortly after noon on Nov. 2 and took food items totaling $10.

When confronted by witnesses and store employees, police say the teens turned violent.

Security footage released by police Friday shows an altercation erupted inside the business and spill out the storefront onto Market Street. One of the suspects allegedly shoved a female witness, while another reportedly threw a metal chair at a passerby.

Police say the teens were last seen on Market Street heading towards 3rd Street. No injuries were reported.