Police: Group wanted for assault, robbery in Port Richmond

Authorities are searching for a group of suspects who allegedly assaulted and robbed a man in Port Richmond last Friday.

According to police, the 37-year-old victim was walking down the 2900 block of Aramingo Avenue just after 10 p.m.

The suspect reportedly noticed a group of people yelling at him. Police say the group approached the man and an altercation broke out.

Nearby surveillance footage allegedly shows the group drag the man to the ground while punching and kicking him.

Police say the suspects took the victim's keys, debit card and iPhone.

Anyone with information on this incident or the suspects' whereabouts is encouraged to contact police immediately.

