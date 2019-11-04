Police: Gunman opens fire on Upper Darby home

A barrage of gunfire erupted in an Upper Darby neighborhood. Two homes were struck by gunfire. Miraculously, no one was injured.

Police say the gunmen struck a home on 7771 Parkview Road and the home next door Sunday night. Five people, including children, live inside the house.

“This is true urban terrorism at its finest," Upper Darby Superintendent Michael Chitwood said.

Superintendent Chitwood says the gunman emerged from the front passenger seat of a Nissan Altima that had been casing the block and then randomly opened fire, firing 21 shots. Police also say someone outside the targeted house returned fire with six shots from his own semi-automatic, then ran inside.

If you have any information, please contact the Upper Darby Police Department at 610-734-7693.