Police ID 27-year-old man shot and killed in North Philadelphia

Philadelphia police say a 27-year-old man has been killed after he was shot in the head in North Philadelphia.

Authorities said police responded to the 1700 block of North 28th Street a little before 8 p.m. Tuesday for a shooting.

Officers arriving on scene found 27-year-old Ronald Wilford suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the back of his head.

Police rushed Wilford to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. A weapon was found at the scene, but no arrests have been made.

