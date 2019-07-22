Police ID man, woman killed in Delaware nursing home murder-suicide

article

Delaware State Police say a deadly double shooting at a nursing home in Wilmington was a murder suicide.

Police say 82-year-old Louis M. Camerota came to ManorCare of Wilmington around 1:15 p.m. Saturday to visit his 79-year-old wife, Gail F. Camerota.

Louis allegedly approached his wife in a common area of the facility, where he shot her once before taking his own life.

The couple was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further details have been released at this time.

