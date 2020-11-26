Police identify 2 killed in multi-car crash on I-95 in New Castle County

article

Delaware State Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash that left two people dead Wednesday night.

The crash occurred around 10:40 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-95 beyond the Churchmans Road overpass.

Police say the 22-year-old driver of a Honda Civic struck a concrete barrier after another vehicle changed lanes in front of him. The Civic was then disabled in the left lane of the highway.

A 29-year-old Maryland man, later identified as Lorenzo Deer, was driving in front of the Civic when the crash happened. Police say Deer pulled into the shoulder of the road to help the driver and passenger.

At that time, police say a 20-year-old man driving a Kia Stinger was approaching the disabled Civic and veered into the left shoulder side-swiping the Civic and striking Deer who was standing on the shoulder.

Police say Deer was pushed into the southbound lanes where he was struck by another vehicle. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the Kia Stinger was out of control as it continued down the highway following the collision. It then struck a Ford Focus operated by a 25-year-old Erin Sheets who had also slowed down in the left lane to help the driver of the Civic.

The impact pushed the Focus into the concrete barrier, and the Sheets was taken to the hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries. Sheets was a mother of three and a Corporal in the Delaware Army National Guard.

"Cpl. Erin Sasse epitomized the best of Army values. She served with the 153rd Military Police Company, a highly respected unit of our Delaware National Guard," Del. Senator Chris Coons said. "Erin's instinct to risk her own safety in slowing down to assist a disabled motorist on a dangerous interstate is a testament to her courage and her character. Her family, friends, and fellow soldiers knew her as a remarkable and incredibly caring person, and her tragic loss will be felt by many for years to come. Annie and I send our prayers and heartfelt condolences to Erin's husband Randy and their three children."

The driver and passenger in the Civic were not injured, and the driver and passenger inside the Kia Stinger were treated for minor injuries.

The crash investigation is ongoing.

