I-76 West to shut down overnight for months near 30th Street due to Market Street Bridge construction
PHILADELPHIA - Drivers traveling through Center City Philadelphia should prepare for lengthy overnight detours as PennDOT begins a months-long series of closures on I-76 West near 30th Street.
The overnight shutdowns, which start Sunday and run into June, are part of a major bridge rehabilitation project on Market Street.
What we know:
PennDOT says that beginning Sunday, Dec. 7, and continuing through Monday, June 1, I-76 West (the Schuylkill Expressway) will be closed overnight from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., Sundays through Thursdays, between the 30th Street and I-676 interchanges.
During the closure, drivers will be directed:
- To exit at 30th Street
- Travel west on Schuylkill Avenue
- Re-enter I-76 West or access I-676 East from the temporary detour route
PennDOT warns that significant backups and delays are expected and advises motorists to allow extra travel time.
Due to winter holidays, no closures will occur from December 21 through January 3, 2026.
Why the construction is happening
The overnight closures support a $148.9 million project to rehabilitate and replace several Market Street bridges over:
- Amtrak
- I-76 (Schuylkill Expressway)
- The Schuylkill River
- The Schuylkill River Trail
- CSX Railroad
Work includes:
- Partial demolition and replacement of the Market Street bridge superstructure
- Replacement of deteriorated deck and sidewalks
- Converting a four-span bridge on the east side of the river into a single-span structure with new retaining walls
- Reconfiguring pavement on Market Street from Schuylkill Avenue West to 23rd Street
The redesigned corridor will feature:
- Two 10-foot travel lanes in each direction
- Turning lanes
- Widened sidewalks
- A two-way protected bicycle lane
- New bicycle signals at Market Street and Schuylkill Avenue West
The project also includes new lighting systems, upgraded traffic signals, Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) components, and repairs along the Schuylkill River walls and nearby pedestrian infrastructure.
What’s next
The project will continue into 2026, with updates available at marketstreetbridges.com. Drivers can check real-time traffic conditions with 511PA, available online, by phone, or through the mobile app.
The Source: This article uses information gathered from PennDOT.