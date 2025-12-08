I-76 West to shut down overnight for months near 30th Street due to Market Street Bridge construction

article

The Brief Overnight closures of I-76 West between 30th Street and I-676 begin this week and will continue through June. The shutdowns are tied to a major $148.9 million project to rebuild and improve several Market Street bridges. No closures will occur during the December holiday period.



Drivers traveling through Center City Philadelphia should prepare for lengthy overnight detours as PennDOT begins a months-long series of closures on I-76 West near 30th Street.

The overnight shutdowns, which start Sunday and run into June, are part of a major bridge rehabilitation project on Market Street.

What we know:

PennDOT says that beginning Sunday, Dec. 7, and continuing through Monday, June 1, I-76 West (the Schuylkill Expressway) will be closed overnight from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., Sundays through Thursdays, between the 30th Street and I-676 interchanges.

During the closure, drivers will be directed:

To exit at 30th Street

Travel west on Schuylkill Avenue

Re-enter I-76 West or access I-676 East from the temporary detour route

PennDOT warns that significant backups and delays are expected and advises motorists to allow extra travel time.

Due to winter holidays, no closures will occur from December 21 through January 3, 2026.

Why the construction is happening

The overnight closures support a $148.9 million project to rehabilitate and replace several Market Street bridges over:

Amtrak

I-76 (Schuylkill Expressway)

The Schuylkill River

The Schuylkill River Trail

CSX Railroad

Work includes:

Partial demolition and replacement of the Market Street bridge superstructure

Replacement of deteriorated deck and sidewalks

Converting a four-span bridge on the east side of the river into a single-span structure with new retaining walls

Reconfiguring pavement on Market Street from Schuylkill Avenue West to 23rd Street

The redesigned corridor will feature:

Two 10-foot travel lanes in each direction

Turning lanes

Widened sidewalks

A two-way protected bicycle lane

New bicycle signals at Market Street and Schuylkill Avenue West

The project also includes new lighting systems, upgraded traffic signals, Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) components, and repairs along the Schuylkill River walls and nearby pedestrian infrastructure.

What’s next

The project will continue into 2026, with updates available at marketstreetbridges.com. Drivers can check real-time traffic conditions with 511PA, available online, by phone, or through the mobile app.