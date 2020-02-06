Expand / Collapse search

Police identify man fatally shot while sitting in car in Point Breeze

Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Man shot, killed inside car in Point Breeze

The incident happened around 6 a.m. Thursday morning.

POINT BREEZE - Philadelphia police say a 31-year-old man was shot and killed while sitting in his car Thursday morning in Point Breeze.

According to authorities the shooting occurred near the intersection of South 24th Street and Federal Street around 6 a.m.

The victim, later identified as Quadir Flippen, was reportedly sitting in a black Honda Accord when an unknown gunman fatally shot him. 

Police took the Flippen to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he died shortly before 6:30 a.m.

No arrests have been made at this time as police remain on the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation. 

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP