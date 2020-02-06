Police identify man fatally shot while sitting in car in Point Breeze

Philadelphia police say a 31-year-old man was shot and killed while sitting in his car Thursday morning in Point Breeze.

According to authorities the shooting occurred near the intersection of South 24th Street and Federal Street around 6 a.m.

The victim, later identified as Quadir Flippen, was reportedly sitting in a black Honda Accord when an unknown gunman fatally shot him.

Police took the Flippen to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he died shortly before 6:30 a.m.

No arrests have been made at this time as police remain on the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

