Police identify man killed in motorcycle accident in Oxford Circle
article
OXFORD CIRCLE - Authorities have identified a Philadelphia man who was killed in a motorcycle accident Thursday night in Oxford Circle.
Police say Nelson Toledo-Vega was driving a 2015 Suzuki motorcycle southbound on Castor Avenue around 10:30 p.m.
As he entered the intersection of Castor Ave he struck a Honda CV turning left onto Comley Street. Police say Toledo-Vega was pronounced dead on the scene.
No one inside the Honda was injured.
___
For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.
Advertisement
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP