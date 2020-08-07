Police identify man killed in motorcycle accident in Oxford Circle

article

Authorities have identified a Philadelphia man who was killed in a motorcycle accident Thursday night in Oxford Circle.

Police say Nelson Toledo-Vega was driving a 2015 Suzuki motorcycle southbound on Castor Avenue around 10:30 p.m.

As he entered the intersection of Castor Ave he struck a Honda CV turning left onto Comley Street. Police say Toledo-Vega was pronounced dead on the scene.

No one inside the Honda was injured.

